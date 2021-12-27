iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $540.81 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $367.63 and a 1 year high of $551.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.873 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

