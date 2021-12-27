iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

IVW traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

