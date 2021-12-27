Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 18,439 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,516,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,117,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000.

Shares of ILCV opened at $68.61 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

