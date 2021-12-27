Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.75 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

