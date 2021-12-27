Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.39 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

