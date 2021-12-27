Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,083 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 368,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.45. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

