Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGBH opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

