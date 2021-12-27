JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Zeal Asset Management Ltd

Zeal Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. JinkoSolar comprises approximately 1.1% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of JinkoSolar worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. 3,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $76.53.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

