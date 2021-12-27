John T. Treace Sells 41,710 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $679,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. 130,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,078. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMCI. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
