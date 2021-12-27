John T. Treace Sells 41,710 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $679,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. 130,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,078. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,967,000 after buying an additional 84,728 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMCI. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.