John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 3.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

RF stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

