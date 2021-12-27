JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.88. The stock has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

