JulSwap Market Cap Reaches $15.08 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $496,303.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.28 or 0.07931960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,252.90 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

