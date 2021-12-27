Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 1.6% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Mplx by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX remained flat at $$28.86 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

