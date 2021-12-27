Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 154,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,213. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $80.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

