Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.82. 342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average is $220.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

