KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,751 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 13.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

