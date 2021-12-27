KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 17,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,576. KBR has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 4,745.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

