Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 237.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

MGC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.95. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $130.16 and a 1 year high of $168.35.

