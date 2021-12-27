Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.61. 69,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,377. The stock has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.41. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.