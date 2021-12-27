Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,176 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28.

