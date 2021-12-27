Keel Point LLC Purchases 123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after buying an additional 64,888 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $399.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $417.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

