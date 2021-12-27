Keel Point LLC Purchases 57,389 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,338,000 after purchasing an additional 578,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,141. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

