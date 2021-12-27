Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 163,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,158. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

