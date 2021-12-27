Kennicott Capital Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.04. 21,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,011,236. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,652 shares of company stock worth $25,817,346. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

