Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.69. 18,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.