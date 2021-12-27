Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 3,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,521. The firm has a market cap of $786.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
