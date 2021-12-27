Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

KZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 3,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,521. The firm has a market cap of $786.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

