Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 154,572 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $148,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

