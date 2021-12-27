Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $25.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

KMMPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

