Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 52,295 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MasTec were worth $43,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $91.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.