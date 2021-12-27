Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 55,335 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,335 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.45% of DoubleVerify worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $32.76 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.