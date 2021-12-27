Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 638 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in 3M by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M stock opened at $174.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

