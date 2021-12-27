Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $27,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 475,147 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

