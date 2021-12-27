Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,755 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.13% of Avantor worth $31,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 244.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,789. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.