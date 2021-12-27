Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $36.88 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

