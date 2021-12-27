Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $55.23 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $55,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $611.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.75. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

