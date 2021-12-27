Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 23,190 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $40,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.64 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

