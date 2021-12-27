Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM opened at $222.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

