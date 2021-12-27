Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $55,829,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $159.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day moving average is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $240,143.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $26,447,922. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.