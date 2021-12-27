Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Shares of GNRC opened at $351.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $219.47 and a one year high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.16 and a 200 day moving average of $419.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

