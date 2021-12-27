Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,163 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.43.

PAYC opened at $423.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.77 and a 200-day moving average of $449.27. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

