Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,737 shares of company stock worth $1,881,936. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

