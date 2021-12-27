Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives €98.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.25 ($110.39).

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

ETR:KRN opened at €95.50 ($107.30) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -287.65. Krones has a twelve month low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($111.91).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

