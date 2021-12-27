K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.16 ($14.79).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.97 ($16.81). The company had a trading volume of 630,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.07 and a 200-day moving average of €13.30. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €7.60 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of €16.55 ($18.60). The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.