Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $550.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

