Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

