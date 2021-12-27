Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

SO stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

