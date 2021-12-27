Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,717 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

