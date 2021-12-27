Landbox Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Landbox has a total market cap of $251,524.31 and approximately $49,029.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.59 or 0.07892244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00077221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.14 or 0.99864439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

