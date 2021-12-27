Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 89,302 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,350,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,443,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,901,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 831.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,899,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,911 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.