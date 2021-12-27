LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €70.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.86 ($79.61).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €53.18 ($59.75). 221,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a one year high of €67.38 ($75.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.62 and a 200 day moving average of €58.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

